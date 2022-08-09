Brennan has hit .343/.404/.485 with five home runs and 13 steals across 58 games since his promotion to Triple-A Columbus.

As good as he was in Double-A, Brennan's been even better at the higher level. He's flashed an outstanding hit tool, posting an outstanding 12.2 percent strikeout rate along with a 9.8 percent walk rate. While he's more of a gap-to-gap hitter than a power bat -- he's smashed 29 doubles this year against just nine homers -- Brennan offers a well-rounded package reminiscent in a way of Dexter Fowler's younger years. He's an older prospect at 24, as it took Brennan until this year to start getting to a bit more pop. He's also one of many young outfield options in the Cleveland organization, with the likes of Oscar Gonzalez, Nolan Jones, Steven Kwan and Will Benson all standing in between Brennan and an eventual major-league job.