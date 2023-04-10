Brennan will start in right field and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Yankees.

For the third time in four games, Brennan will be included in the lineup versus a right-handed pitcher (Domingo German), while his primary competition for work in right field, Oscar Gonzalez, takes a seat. The righty-hitting Gonzalez has benefited from the Guardians having faced a lefty-heavy slate early on in the season, but his opportunities could become more scarce with Cleveland facing off against three righties during the series with the Yankees. The lefty-hitting Brennan, who went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI in Sunday's 7-6 win over Seattle, looks like he could fill the strong side of a platoon and thus may be the preferred fantasy option over Gonzalez moving forward.