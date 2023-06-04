Brennan went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and an additional RBI in Saturday's 4-2 win against Minnesota.

Brennan knocked in a run with a fielder's choice in the second inning, but his biggest contribution came in the seventh, when he slugged a two-run shot to right field to give the Guardians their first lead. The long ball extended his hitting streak to five games, during which he's batting .526 (10-for-19) with four RBI. Brennan continues to fill the strong side of a right-field platoon, and he could start to see increased interest in fantasy if he continues to swing the bat well, though there shouldn't be an expectation for many more homers since he's never flashed significant power as a pro.