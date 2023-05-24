Brennan went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the White Sox.
Brennan opened the scoring with his third-inning solo shot off Chicago starter Dylan Cease. This was Brennan's second homer of the season, and he's now hit safely in six of his last eight games, going 7-for-25 (.280) in that span. The outfielder is slashing just .213/.252/.306 with 11 RBI, 12 runs scored and four stolen bases through 115 plate appearances this season. The recent solid hitting has helped him earn a strong-side platoon role in right field.