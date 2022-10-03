Brennan went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, a triple and two total runs scored in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Royals.

Brennan led off the bottom of the first inning with a triple and scored on Amed Rosario's sacrifice fly. In the second, Brennan added a three-run blast, though that would be it for his production in the contest. The rookie outfielder hadn't recorded an extra-base hit in his first eight games, but he hit safely in seven of them. He's now batting .344 with one homer, one triple, two stolen bases, seven RBI and five runs scored across 35 plate appearances. It appears he'll have at least a part-time role heading into the postseason, potentially as a strong-side platoon player in right field.