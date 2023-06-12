Brennan went 0-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 5-0 win over the Astros.

This was just his second hitless effort through 10 games in June. Brennan also struck out twice for the second game in a row after having just five strikeouts over his previous 14 contests. He's been seeing the ball quite well lately, and he's up to a .267/.304/.404 slash line with four home runs, six steals, 19 RBI and 16 runs scored over 171 plate appearances. His strong play has earned him a starting role in right field.