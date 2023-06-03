Brennan went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and a hit-by-pitch in Friday's 1-0 loss to the Twins.

Brennan is starting to heat up -- this was his fourth straight game with multiple hits, a span in which he's gone 9-for-15 (.600). Prior to this surge, he'd gone just 2-for-15 over his previous seven contests. Any show of consistency is a positive for Brennan, as the Guardians have been lacking it lately. He's up to a .250/.287/.344 slash line with five steals, two home runs, 12 RBI and 14 runs scored through 136 plate appearances.