Brennan went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 4-3 win over the Nationals.

Brennan appears to have earned a strong-side platoon role in right field with the slumping Oscar Gonzalez. It's been Brennan in that position for four of the last five games, and he's gone 6-for-17 (.353) over that span. The 25-year-old outfielder's steal was his first of the season. He had 22 thefts across three levels of baseball last season, so he could make an impact if his increase in playing time sticks. Brennan is slashing .286/.344/.393 with six RBI, four runs scored and three doubles over 32 plate appearances.