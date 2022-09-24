Brennan went 1-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch, two stolen bases and two RBI in Friday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Brennan has opened his major-league career 4-for-11 with three RBI, though he's yet to record an extra-base hit. It's encouraging to see his speed show up in the majors -- he logged a career-high 20 stolen bases in 129 games between Triple-A Columbus and Double-A Akron this year, and he's never had fewer than 10 thefts in a calendar year. Brennan has seen time in both corner outfield spots since his call-up.