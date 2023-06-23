Brennan (shoulder) is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Brewers.
Brennan was removed from Wednesday's contest with left shoulder soreness and he will now be forced to miss a second consecutive game. Gabriel Arias will take over in right field and bat seventh in the series opener with Milwaukee.
