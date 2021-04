Gimenez is not in the lineup for Monday's game against Kansas City.

Gimenez will sit against southpaw Danny Duffy, just as he did against the left-handed Tarik Skubal on Sunday. He may not be quite in a strict platoon, as he did get the Opening Day start at shortstop against lefty Matthew Boyd, but the early indications are that he's something less than an everyday player. Amed Rosario will start for the second game in a row in his place.