Indians' Andrew Velazquez: Out again with hamstring injury
Velazquez was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Columbus with a hamstring injury.
He returned from a hamstring injury a couple weeks ago, so it seems like he re-aggravated it. Velazquez, who was traded from Tampa Bay in early July, is very versatile defensively, but probably won't ever hit enough to be a big-league regular.
