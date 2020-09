Hedges remains out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.

Since being acquired from the Padres in a deadline-day trade, Hedges has made just four starts through Cleveland's first 19 games of September. While it isn't surprising that Hedges has taken a back seat to top catcher Roberto Perez, the fact that he isn't the clear No. 2 backstop for the Indians is more unexpected. Like Hedges, Sandy Leon has also picked up four starts behind the dish in September.