Parker signed a contract with the Indians on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

The financial terms of Parker's deal have not yet been disclosed, but according to Heyman, he could earn up to $2.5 million with incentives. The right-hander posted a 2.81 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with a 25:9 K:BB across 16 innings for the Phillies a season ago and will have an opportunity to earn a spot in Cleveland's bullpen during camp.