Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Strikes out 14 in complete game win
Carrasco (5-1) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk and struck out 14 to earn a complete game victory Wednesday over the Brewers.
The Brewers didn't score until a fielder's choice pushed a run across in the seventh inning, and they added a meaningless sacrifice fly in the ninth inning as Carrasco was nursing a five-run lead. The story for Carrasco was his curveball, which induced a ridiculous 13 swinging strikes on 39 offerings. This was an important bounce-back effort for Carrasco, who had allowed 10 earned runs over just 8.2 innings in his previous two starts. Carrasco can be one of the nastiest pitchers in the league at his best, as he showed Wednesday afternoon. The main thing holding him back is his home run problem -- he has allowed six already in just eight starts. Carrasco brought his ERA down to 3.61 with Wednesday's effort, and he'll look to keep it trending in the right direction Tuesday against Detroit.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Coughs up six runs in no-decision•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Pitching Game 1 of Thursday's twin bill•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Cleared for doubleheader start•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Dealing with stiff back•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Continues strong start against Orioles•
-
Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Turns in stellar outing•
-
Podcast: Players we're worried about
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...