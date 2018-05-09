Indians' Carlos Carrasco: Strikes out 14 in complete game win

Carrasco (5-1) allowed two runs on five hits and a walk and struck out 14 to earn a complete game victory Wednesday over the Brewers.

The Brewers didn't score until a fielder's choice pushed a run across in the seventh inning, and they added a meaningless sacrifice fly in the ninth inning as Carrasco was nursing a five-run lead. The story for Carrasco was his curveball, which induced a ridiculous 13 swinging strikes on 39 offerings. This was an important bounce-back effort for Carrasco, who had allowed 10 earned runs over just 8.2 innings in his previous two starts. Carrasco can be one of the nastiest pitchers in the league at his best, as he showed Wednesday afternoon. The main thing holding him back is his home run problem -- he has allowed six already in just eight starts. Carrasco brought his ERA down to 3.61 with Wednesday's effort, and he'll look to keep it trending in the right direction Tuesday against Detroit.