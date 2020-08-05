Reyes went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Reds.

He has been seeing a lot of soft stuff from opposing pitchers lately, but Reyes got a 94.9-mph sinker from Nate Jones and did not miss. It was his first homer of the year and put Cleveland up for good. There was some talk of Reyes potentially playing the outfield more than he did with the team last year, but Reyes has made just one appearance in the outfield so far (nine starts as the DH).