Reyes went 2-for-4 double, a run scored and three RBI to help the Indians to an 11-3 win over the White Sox on Monday.

The 24-year-old continues to swing a hot bat of late, as he's now recorded multi-hit efforts in four out of his last seven games, driving in 10 runs over that stretch. His .250 average is pedestrian, but Reyes has been an excellent source of power this season, cranking 33 homers and slapping 14 doubles to leave him with a solid .519 slugging percentage across 420 at-bats with the Padres and Indians.