Reyes went 3-for-5 and blasted his 29th home run of the season in Wednesday's 12-3 win over the Twins.

Reyes took Minnesota reliever Andrew Albers deep in the ninth inning to round out the scoring. He also drove in a run with an RBI single in the seventh that gave Cleveland an 8-0 cushion. The 26-year-old Reyes boasts an .872 OPS on the season, which would best the career-high .838 mark he posted as a rookie in 2018.