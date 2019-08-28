Reyes went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Tigers.

Reyes continued his offensive explosion and now has four home runs and 10 RBI in his last three games. The 24-year-old struggled early on after being acquired by the Indians (.466 OPS in 13 games), but since Aug. 11 he is 13-for-48 (.271 average) with two doubles, six homers, nine runs scored and 14 RBI.