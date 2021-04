Reyes went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer, a triple, two runs and one stolen base in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Yankees.

Reyes gave Cleveland the lead with his three-run blast in the bottom of the fourth inning Sunday, and he came within a double of hitting for the cycle in the victory. The 25-year-old now carries a .934 OPS with five home runs, 14 RBI and 11 runs this year.