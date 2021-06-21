Reyes (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus this week.
It isn't yet clear which day Reyes will join Triple-A Columbus, but the team will begin a series against Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday. When he suits up, the 25-year-old will be returning to the field for the first time since May 23, when he suffered a left internal oblique strain. Reyes seems to be slightly ahead of schedule in his recovery process, but he could require several rehab games before he's cleared to return to the big leagues.