Realmuto was extended a $18.9 million qualifying offer by the Phillies on Sunday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Realmuto will certainly decline the qualifying offer, but any team that signs him will now forfeit a draft pick as compensation, which could cost Realmuto a little money on the open market. However, as the clear top catcher in the game, he figures to be an appealing target for most competitive ball clubs this winter. He hit .266/.349/.491 with 11 home runs and four steals in 47 games in his age-29 season.