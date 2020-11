Realmuto will reject his one-year, $18.9 million qualifying offer from the Phillies on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Realmuto was expected to reject the qualifying offer as he seeks a multi-year deal in free agency, but the team that signs him will now have to forfeit a draft pick as compensation. The 29-year-old had a career-best .840 OPS with 11 home runs and 32 RBI during the shortened 2020 season and figures to be one of the most appealing players on the open market.