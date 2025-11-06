The Tigers declined Urquidy's $4 million option for 2026 on Thursday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Urquidy missed most of the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery, though he finished the 2025 campaign healthy. The 30-year-old right-hander got knocked around in two regular-season relief outings for the Tigers but pitched well on his rehab assignment, posting a 2.91 ERA and 18:5 K:BB over 21.2 innings. Urquidy will look to land a rotation job somewhere this winter, though he might have to settle for a minor-league contract.