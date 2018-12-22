Machado isn't expected to sign with a team until after the new year, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.

Per Heyman, Machado has informed the White Sox, Yankees and Phillies -- the teams most closing linked to him in free agency -- that he won't make a decision on his next destination until January. It's possible that a few other suitors emerge in the bidding in the next couple weeks, which could push back Machado's timeline for signing with a club even further.