Manny Machado: Offered contract
The White Sox have offered Machado a long-term contract, per four sources with direct knowledge of the offer, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
The offer is characterized as a serious one, closer to $200 million than $300 million. The White Sox have declined to comment on negotiations, but have expressed interest in Machado. The White Sox have an opening at third base but are not in a position to contend in 2019, which may be a factor for Machado. The only other team to publicly disclose interest is Phillies, though the Yankees are also linked to Machado, who grew up a fan of the pin stripes. It is believed New York is Machado's preferred landing spot, according to friends.
