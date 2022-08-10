The Mariners reinstated Moore (back) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday. He'll start at shortstop and bat seventh in the Mariners' series finale with the Yankees.

Moore ended up spending the minimum amount of time on the shelf while he battled back spasms, but his absence was likely long enough to close the door on his brief run as an everyday player. Before landing on the IL on July 31, Moore had drawn starts in the outfield in six of the Mariners' last nine games, but the return of Mitch Haniger from the IL as well as the possible return of Julio Rodriguez (wrist) on Friday means that most of Moore's opportunities could come in the infield over the final two months. He'll get a turn at shortstop Wednesday while usual shortstop J.P. Crawford gets a rare maintenance day.