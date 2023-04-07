Moore (oblique) hopes to rejoin the Mariners at some point during their April 14-23 homestand, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
He'll begin playing in extended spring training games Monday and eventually will be assigned to a minor-league affiliate for an official rehab assignment. Moore is working his way back from a left oblique strain.
More News
-
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Beginning rehab games next week•
-
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Goes on 10-day injured list•
-
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Expected back by mid-April•
-
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Sidelined with oblique strain•
-
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Battling side problems•
-
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Scratched from lineup•