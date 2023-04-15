Moore (oblique) rejoined the Mariners in Seattle on Friday and hit on the field prior to the game without limitations, the team's official site reports.

The utility asset was originally slated to begin his rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the week, but the decision was made to instead keep him in extended spring training for a few more days. Moore is now slated to continue working out at T-Mobile Park for a few more days before he does head out to the Rainiers for some minor-league game action to complete his recovery from the Grade 1 left oblique strain he sustained March 16.