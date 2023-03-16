Moore "felt something in his side" while swinging in the batting cages Thursday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Moore was slated to make his Cactus League debut Thursday after recovering from offseason core-muscle surgery, but was scratched from the Mariners' lineup before the game. He will undergo MRI testing which will provide a better idea of his status for Opening Day.
