Moore (oblique) will begin playing in extended spring games next week, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

After straining his left oblique during spring training, a plan is now in place for Moore to begin his rehab assignment. He will begin in Arizona before joining one of the Mariners' minor-league affiliates. Assuming all goes well, he projects to return to the Mariners during their next homestand later this month.

