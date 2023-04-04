Moore (oblique) will begin playing in extended spring games next week, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.
After straining his left oblique during spring training, a plan is now in place for Moore to begin his rehab assignment. He will begin in Arizona before joining one of the Mariners' minor-league affiliates. Assuming all goes well, he projects to return to the Mariners during their next homestand later this month.
