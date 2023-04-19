Moore (oblique) went 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a run in High-A Everett's win over Vancouver on Tuesday.
Moore started at shortstop in his rehab debut and was able to make some solid offensive contributions through his five innings. Moore could move up to a higher affiliate and play deeper into the game during his next minor-league contest.
