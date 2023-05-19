Moore (oblique) has been assigned to High-A Everett to begin a rehab assignment.
Moore had to be pulled off his initial rehab assignment a month ago because of scar tissue that had built up following his core muscle surgery. He's ready to go again now, though, but figures to need a good number of rehab games before returning given how long he's been sidelined
