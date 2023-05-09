Moore (oblique) is getting closer to returning to baseball activity and he could go out on a rehab assignment in 8-to-10 days, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Moore was taken off his rehab assignment late in April because of issues stemming from his surgically repaired core muscle and scar tissue that had built up from his offseason surgery. Moore will likely need a lengthy rehab assignment once he's able to proceed, but he could see significant playing time for Seattle near the end of May if he doesn't suffer another setback.