Moore (oblique) could be activated from the injured list during Seattle's current 10-game homestand, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
The Mariners play 10 straight days from Monday through next Wednesday, and Moore could rejoin the big club before the end of that stretch. He played three of the last four days with Seattle's High-A affiliate and went 2-for-8 with an RBI and a pair of walks.
