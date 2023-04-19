Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto told reporters before Wednesday's game that Moore (oblique) could return during the team's road trip beginning next week, Jen Mueller of Root Sports Northwest reports.

Moore began his rehab assignment for High-A Everett on Tuesday and went 1-for-2 with a walk and stolen base. The 30-year-old infielder has been out to begin the year with a left oblique strain, and he should see consistent playing time against left-handed pitching once he's back with the club.