Mariners manager Scott Servais said Monday that Moore (oblique) is expected to return from the injured list by mid-April, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times adds that Moore swung a bat, played catch and fielded grounders Monday. The utility player has missed all of spring training following offseason core muscle surgery and more recently an oblique strain, but he's made nice progress and his stay on the injured list is expected to be a short one.