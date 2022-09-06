Moore (oblique) was expected to do some rotational exercises in a pool Monday as part of his rehab process, the Associated Press reports.

Moore likely remains at least a couple of weeks away from a return to action, but the planned increase in activity is certainly a small step in the right direction. The 30-year-old's oblique strain was diagnosed to be of the low-to-moderate variety when it occurred, so for the time being, the Mariners still expect him to be available before the end of the regular season.