Mariners manager Scott Servais said Monday that Moore (core) should return to the Cactus League lineup by the middle of the week, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

Moore has yet to play this spring while he's been ramping up gradually from offseason core-muscle surgery, but he's taking part in full baseball activities and appears to have reached the final phase of his recovery process. He'll likely meet with team doctors after his workout Monday, and if all goes well, Moore could be cleared to play as soon as Tuesday versus the Royals.