Moore feels the back spasms that prompted his placement on the injured list Sunday have subsided some, and he remains in Seattle recovering while the team is on its road trip, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Moore exited Saturday's game against the Astros with the spasms and hit the IL a day later. Given the nature of the injury, Moore could be on track to miss only the minimum amount of time required if his back continues to steadily improve over the next several days.