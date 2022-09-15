Moore (oblique) reported feeling good Wednesday after taking batting practice Tuesday, and manager Scott Servais remains optimistic he'll be activated at some point during the team's upcoming road trip, the Associated Press reports.

Moore's recovery from an oblique strain appears to be gaining steam as it enters its third week. Assuming it remains on the same trajectory and he is indeed activated at some point during the Mariners' 10-game road trip, it appears Moore will have ample opportunity to get some at-bats in before the postseason.