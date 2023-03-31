Moore was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to March 27, by the Mariners on Thursday with a left oblique strain.
Moore has been going through workouts and is expected to be ready to rejoin the Mariners when first eligible. The utility player is also coming back from offseason core muscle surgery.
