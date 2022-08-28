Moore went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Guardians.
Moore broke open the scoring in the fifth inning with a shot down the line in left field. This was just Moore's second start in six games -- J.P. Crawford (pectoral) was not available to play. The homer was Moore's first since July 7, and his last RBI was one day after that. The utility man is slashing only .206/.353/.388 with six long balls, 19 RBI, 31 runs scored and 15 stolen bases through 205 plate appearances.