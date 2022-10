Moore went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, a run scored and three strikeouts in Friday's 2-1 win over the Athletics.

Moore has found extra success at the plate lately, going 9-for-31 (.290) with six walks in his last 11 games. That's allowed him to be more productive on the basepaths with six steals in that span. He's matched his career high in pilfers with 21 this year while maintaining a .219/.361/.383 slash line through 100 contests.