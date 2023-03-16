Moore (abdomen) is making his Cactus League debut Thursday against the Giants, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

The Mariners have slow-played Moore this spring following offseason core-muscle surgery, but he's ready to go now. Moore is slated for his familiar super-utility role again this season,and that positional versatility along with his speed makes him a viable deep-league fantasy option, especially since he has 42 steals over the past two seasons in a part-time role.