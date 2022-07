Moore went 2-for-3 with a run in a loss to the Astros on Sunday.

Moore's second two-hit effort in the last three games pulled his average back up over the Mendoza Line for the first time since June 18. Despite a difficult season at the plate overall, the veteran utility man has shown plenty of life over his last 14 games, producing a .316/.381/.526 slash line in that span even while also generating a massive 40.5 percent strikeout rate.