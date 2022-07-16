site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mariners-dylan-moore-not-in-saturdays-lineup-839773 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Moore isn't starting Saturday against the Rangers.
Moore started the last two games and went 0-for-6 with a walk and four strikeouts. Adam Frazier is shifting to right field while Abraham Toro starts at second base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read