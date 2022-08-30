Moore, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, said his right oblique injury is considered between a Grade 1 and Grade 2 strain, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

A Grade 3 strain is the most severe and likely would have spelled an end to Moore's season, but the low-to-moderate-grade strain should give him a chance to return at some point in the second half of September. The Mariners likely won't be able to hone in on a target date for Moore's return from the IL until he's able to resume baseball activities. Abraham Toro was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday in a corresponding move and will replace Moore as a depth infielder for Seattle.