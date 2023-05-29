Moore (oblique) played a full nine innings at shortstop and third base for Triple-A Tacoma on Friday and Sunday, respectively, going 3-for-9 with a double, three RBI, two walks and two runs.
Moore has now played all nine frames in three straight rehab games, seemingly inching him ever closer to activation. The valued utility option may still get a handful more minor-league games to get his timing at the plate down, however, as he missed the entirety of the Cactus League schedule with his oblique injury.
