Moore went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 10-9 extra-innings win over the Rangers.

Moore hit a leadoff single in the 11th inning, then later stole third and scored the winning run on a J.P. Crawford single. In 10 games since he returned from an oblique injury, Moore has racked up five steals to get to 20 for the year. He's one away from his career high set in 2021, though it's taken him just 99 contests this year compared to 126 last season. The utility man has added a .219/.363/.385 slash line, six home runs, 21 RBI and 37 runs scored through 238 plate appearances.